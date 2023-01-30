Bella Ramsey Celebrates as HBO Renews 'The Last of Us'

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is celebrating the news of the HBO series' second season.

After rave reviews of its first two episodes, HBO on Friday announced the decision to renew the zombie thriller series, which is an adaptation of a beloved Playstation game starring Ramsey alongside Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal.

Taking to Twitter, the 19-year-old Nottingham native, who identifies as nonbinary, reacted to the news with lyrics from Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," writing, "I FORGOT ABOUT TWITTER FOR A SECOND but you heard about season two right? I’m taking a ride with my best frienddddd (again) :)"

Ramsey first earned attention at just 11 years old for the role of the feisty Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones. Ahead of the release of The Last of Us, Ramsey told the New York Times she describes herself as gender fluid as well as nonbinary.