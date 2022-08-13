Bella Poarch says she's not responsible for a shady tweet about Cardi B.

As you may have heard, the TikTok superstar debuted her brand new Dolls EP on Friday, August 12, which garnered pretty mixed reviews upon its release. But while most artists know this type of reaction and pushback will happen to any musical project they put out, Poarch appeared to be super defensive about Dolls' critical reception, at least judging by a post that took aim at Cardi for seemingly no reason.

Shortly after the EP dropped, Poarch's account responded to a PopCrave tweet about its release by calling out the Invasion of Privacy rapper, writing that Dolls was "better than any Cardi album." So given that Cardi is Twitter's Queen of the Comeback, it didn't take long for her to hit back at the potshot with a pointed dig of her own.

“I got a better one,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the since-deleted shady tweet, as well as two more pics exposing the "Build a Bitch" as a big stan that a) followed Cardi on Instagram and b) tried to slide into her DMs back in March with a message request that read, "Hi, I’m a huge fan of your music."

However, Poarch has now reappeared on Twitter to explain her side of the story and claim that she had nothing to do with the post in question.

"Hey guys it’s Bella," she began. "I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account. Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now."



And to further distance herself from the drama, Poarch ended her tweet by directly apologizing to the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker, writing, "And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb shit that was tweeted."

That said, Cardi — who said he had to catch a flight earlier in the day — has yet to respond to Poarch's apology.

