Bella Hadid regrets her decision to get a nose job.

In a cover interview for Vogue, the supermodel opened up about her struggle with mental health and body image, including her depression, anxiety and battle with anorexia, saying she always felt "ugly" and "uncool" compared to sister Gigi Hadid. And as part of this, she also revealed to the writer that she got a nose job when she was 14, though she now wishes it never happened.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Bella said. “I think I would have grown into it.”

However, Bella was quick to clarify that she hasn't gotten any other procedures, contrary to popular belief. Rather, she explained that people only think she "fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy."

She added, "I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?”

Not only that, but Bella continued to double down on the assertion, saying that she wanted to "put an end" to all the rumors about getting filler and other surgeries.

"I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me," as she said, before adding her recent lifted eye look was just a byproduct of the "oldest trick in the book," a.k.a. some good old face tape.

“I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” Bella continued. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Granted, this isn't the first time Bella's addressed the plastic surgery rumors, as she previously told InStyle that she was "scared of putting fillers into my lips" in case they "messed up" her face. Meanwhile, her mother Yolanda Hadid has also taken to Instagram to claim that "none of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies," with Gigi also echoing this in a video where she credited her looks to "the power of makeup."

