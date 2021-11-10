Bella Hadid is getting candid about her ongoing struggle with her mental health.

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a video of Willow Smith talking about insecurity and anxiety, which Hadid said was "pretty much [her] everyday, every night." However, in an effort to remind her followers that "social media is not real," she also added a series of crying selfies alongside words of encouragement for those who feel similarly.

"For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone," Hadid wrote. "So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you."

The star — who's been open about her anxiety and depression — went on to explain that having a "mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear," and that it's "almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles" with "ups and downs, and side to sides."

"But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point," Hadid continued, though she acknowledged there's also "room for it to start up again." Even so, she said it was "nice to know" on a personal level that "it does get better, to some extent," whether it be "a few days, weeks or months," adding that, "it took me a long time to get that in my mind."

That said, Hadid ended her post with some words of wisdom, sharing what she learned after having "enough breakdowns and burnouts."

"If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it," she continued, "Which is all that you can ask of yourself."



See Hadid's post below.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the SAMHSA hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).