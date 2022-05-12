Bella Hadid is setting the record straight.

As you've probably heard, the 2022 Met Gala was held earlier this month and featured an endless number of opulent looks inspired by the Gilded Age in New York from the likes of Blake Lively, Megan Thee Stallion and Kim Kardashian. And amongst all the glitz and glam was none other than Bella, who showed up in an all-black, leather-and-lace dress by Burberry's Ricardo Tisci that brought a hint of BDSM fantasy to the steps of fashion's biggest night.

Like any good domme-inspired outfit, Bella's also featured a sleek corset component. However, the skin-tight look ended up raising some eyebrows thanks to a bunch of headlines that apparently misconstrued some comments made by the supermodel during her post-Gala chat with Interview.

In the conversation, Bella told the publication that she "literally blacked out" on the carpet before adding, “I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe.” Except, it turns out that she was apparently half-joking when she mentioned the corset and, naturally, felt the need to clarify exactly what she meant.

On Thursday, Bella took to her Instagram Story to post a screenshot of a headline about the dress being too tight as "this is not at all what I [meant to] say."

“I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out," she wrote. "Not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet.”

Bella added, “I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it!”

Not only that, but Bella went on to talk about how "corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/hard on the lungs," though she added that Burberry ensured her "corset fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.” So there you have it, folks. Bella is doing just fine.