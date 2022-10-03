Amidst allegations of infidelity, Adam Levine still has his wife's public support.

According to Page Six, Levine's spouse and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo was spotted backstage at Maroon 5's concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Set at the MGM Grand Hotel, the show was notably Levine's first public appearance since he was accused of having an affair by Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

The concert took place as part of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's charity gala, which drew a wide range of celebrity attendees including Camille Kostek, Logan Paul, and Flavor Flav. O'Neal seemed to address Levine's scandal by relating it to his own relationship issues.

“Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago. I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite,” O'Neal said. “I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.”

Stroh's allegations — which came with incriminating flirty screenshots from Levine on social media — came weeks after news that Prinsloo was pregnant with her and Levine's third child. The two were married in 2014 and already have two daughters, ages four and five.

Levine has denied any affair with Stroh, although he has admitted that he "crossed the line" with his text messages, which included asking the 23-year-old if he could name his third child "Sumner" after her. Since then, several other women have come forward with similar stories about Levine flirting with them on Instagram.

"A lot is being said about me and want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote in a statement last month. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Last month, Levine and Prinsloo were spotted out in Santa Barbara with one of their daughters. While not making too many statements, the two seem to be showing a consistently unified front in the face of the scandal.