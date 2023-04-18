Bebe Rexha Responds to 'Upsetting' Interest in Her Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha has a candid response to increased interest surrounding her weight.

On Sunday, the "In the Name of Love" singer took to her Twitter to share a screenshot from TikTok, which features automatic search suggestions linked to trending topics in the comments section. But while fans appeared to be leaving compliments about the "beautiful" and "unique" star, the app appeared to indicate that "bebe rexha weight" was what many people were actually typing into the search bar.

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” the 33-year-old musician wrote alongside the screenshot. “I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks.”

Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what. pic.twitter.com/EGkGybhcRY — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

I’ve always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now. https://t.co/dLsBlRJyCX — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

A few minutes later, she also went on to post a follow up tweet about how she's "always struggled with [her] weight" before adding that "a bitch likes to eat." And though a fan tried to reassure her by replying that "as long as YOU are happy then it doesn't matter," Rexha explained that even though she's "working on [herself] everyday," the revelation had left her "just discouraged a bit right now.”

Rexha has been a vocal proponent of the body positivity movement in the past, openly talking about her body image issues, while also sharing stunning lingerie videos and shutting down the body shaming trolls. That said, she also told fans in December 2021 that she'd recently been feeling "disgusting" in an emotional TikTok, in which she talked about her reluctance to post photos on social media and not feeling "good in [her] skin."

"I think I am the heaviest I've ever been," she said at the time, before adding that she'd "weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

"I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion," Rexha said, prior to adding, "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."