Thanks to Coronavirus, everything is canceled — schools, events, parties, concerts, music festivals, film festivals, Broadway, the NBA. I mean, even Disneyland has been shut down. And now, added to the ongoing list is one of the beauty industry's biggest events — BeautyCon, which announced its postponement.

In a recent Instagram post, the BeautyCon team announced that the LA event that was scheduled to take place in August has been rescheduled to December 5 and 6.

Related | Four Women Shaking Up the Beauty Industry





"Due to COVID-19 concerns and the strong recommendations of our brand partners, talent, consumers and public health officials, we have rescheduled BeautyconLA," reads the statement. "While we are optimistic that COVID-19 will be better understood by summer, many of our partners have been impacted by the delays and closures of their partners throughout Asia and other parts of the world."

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, California has cancelled any gatherings of more than 250 people. BeautyCon usually attracts a crowd of over 20,000. New York governor Andrew Cuomo also called for the cancellation of gatherings of more than 500 people at a time. It'll be interesting to see if this decision affects BeautyCon NY, which is still scheduled to take place in October. Meanwhile, BeautyCon Tokyo has been postponed to 2021.

All tickets purchased for BeautyCon LA 2020 will be honoured for the new December 5 and 6 dates.