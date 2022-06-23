Beanie Feldstein is headed down the aisle!

On Thursday, the Funny Girl star announced her engagement to longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts via an Instagram post that was jam-packed with photos of Roberts' sweet backyard proposal, in which Feldstein can be seen looking absolutely shocked with delight.

"i do, bon," actress captioned the post. The actress also added several pics from the intimate celebration that followed, which featured a group of close friends and family, including Feldstein's older brother Jonah Hill and her Booksmart co-stars Kaitlyn Dever and Molly Gordon.

Not only that, but Feldstein also shared the news via her Instagram Story alongside a snippet from Abba's "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do" and a heartwarming note addressing Roberts. In the caption, she wrote about how Roberts made her "happier than i knew was possible." And as for Roberts, she echoed her fiancée's statement on her own Story, which also included a repost of Feldstein's Instagram post set to The Beatles' "She Loves You."

According to People, the couple have been together for the past four years after first meeting on the set of 2019's How to Build a Girl, which starred Feldstein and was produced by Roberts. They then went on to make their red carpet debut at the film's premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival later that year.

Feldstein also opened up about their relationship to Vogue last month, saying that "Bon was the best thing that's ever happened to me."

"When something comes into your life and shifts the tectonic plates in such a crazy, incredible way— there's no question for me that I wasn't going to be open about it."

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out photos of the proposal below.