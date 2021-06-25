It's Pride. It's summer. And here in New York City, life is feeling pretty damn good for the first time in a long time.

Even if you're not in the Big Apple yourself, pick up on some of that energy with "SICK!", the bumping new track from BAYLI feat. ILOVEMAKONNEN that's inspired by the "fast-paced punch of NYC culture" that's an instant playlist addition. Perfectly timed to kick off a weekend of Pride festivities while also capping off Black Music Month, the song showcases the best of two proudly Black and queer artists who happen to know how to start a party.

In the spirit of the wild New York nights to come, we got the two artists to play a cheeky game of "never have I ever" with each other. Enjoy their revelations below, and stay on the lookout for more music from BAYLI in coming weeks, as she releases her upcoming stories from new york EP.

BAYLI: Never have I ever... had sex in an airplane?

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never.

BAYLI: Never have I ever... had orange juice in my cereal?

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never.

BAYLI: Never have I ever... had sex with a collaborator?

ILOVEMAKONNEN: A few times...

BAYLI: Never have I ever... fucked my friend's man?

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never.

BAYLI: Never have I ever... met Beyoncé?

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never.

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never have I ever... had sex to my own music?

BAYLI: Nope.

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never have I ever... fell on stage?

BAYLI: I have! And there's a video somewhere on the internet.

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never have I ever... had relations with someone famous?

BAYLI: I'm gonna say… no.

ILOVEMAKONNEN:Never have I ever... cheated on my spouse?

BAYLI: Nah. Shit lame AF to me.

ILOVEMAKONNEN: Never have I ever... smoked weed with my parents?

BAYLI: Yes! Why yes I have! Lol.