Film adaptations of beloved toy franchises are a hit or miss. With endless possibilities of storylines and characters, it's a daunting task to work from a blank slate. Greta Gerwig seems to have cracked the code.

In the dazzling new teaser trailer for Gerwig's Barbie, we finally get some movement to go along with those intriguing photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic duo, Barbie and Ken.

The Lady Bird director has a knack for clever dialogue and the Barbie teaser is oozing in charm. It opens with a group of young girls playing with toys against a gorgeous, barren backdrop. A wise narrator explains that dolls are a staple in everyone's childhood, but they were always baby dolls.

What happens if you offer up the older, ambitious career woman as a doll instead?

The camera pans to find a comically large Robbie wearing Barbie's iconic striped swimsuit, flashing her gorgeous smile. Baby dolls are flying everywhere and the toy industry changes forever.

In short sneak peeks toward the end of the trailer, we also get a glimpse of Gosling squaring up in some sort of leather workout gear, the smoking hot Simu Liu busting out some moves and an aerial view of the perfectly pink paradise that only Barbie could live in.

If Robbie and Gosling weren't enough, Barbie has a stacked cast featuring [sharp inhale] Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

If "Barbie Girl" by Aqua isn't in the movie, I will flip.

Below, watch the stunning trailer for Barbie, which arrives in theaters on July 21.