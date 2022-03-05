Barbie Ferreira is addressing her rumored feud with Sam Levinson.

Throughout Euphoria's second season, fans have been wondering why Ferreira's character, Kat Hernandez, didn't appear as often as they thought she would, especially since her storyline was a main focus of the show's first season. And though the star previously said that "Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious," rumors of a fight between Levinson and Ferreira over her character's storyline began to circulate online, with many alleging that her scenes were cut as result.

Adding fuel to flames was a report from DeuxMoi where an anonymous source claimed that many actors on set were "not vibing" with Levinson's vision. This was especially true for Ferreira, the source said, as she supposedly walked off set — perhaps multiple times — after they argued, which allegedly led to Levinson cutting "a lot of her lines" and Ferreira not showing up to the season 2 premiere.

Now though, Ferreira has broken her silence on the situation in a new interview with Insider, saying the rumors have almost taken on a "life of their own."

"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," the actress said. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."

However, Ferreira seemed to understand why the rumor spread, seeing as how she went on to say that "the fans are really passionate" because the show has "really impacted so many people."

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it," she continued. "So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

Granted, Ferreira isn't the only person on Euphoria who may have butted heads with Levinson, as Algee Smith — who plays McKay on the show — also told the Daily Beast that he was confused about his character's storyline and lack of screen time, adding that those were questions "we have to ask our creator." Not only that, but the publication reported in a separate story that several background actors and crew members described the work environment as toxic, which was supposedly brought up to the SAG-AFTRA actors' guild.

In response, HBO issued a statement refuting the claims, saying that there were "never any formal complaints and that the "well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority." Levinson, however, has yet to comment.