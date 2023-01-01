Barbara Walters Dies at 93

Journalism trailblazer Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93 years old at her home in New York.
On December 30, Walters' representative Cindy Berger confirmed the news to People, saying, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." She added, "She lived a big life ... She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."
Born in Boston on September 25, 1929, Walters grew up as a New Yorker: her father Lou Walters was a nightclub owner, who frequently entertained celebrities and other high-profile guests. She came to national prominence serving as the first female cohost of the Today Show on NBC, and would later become known for her work as host of 20/20 and as the creator and regular co-host of The View.
As a journalist, Walters was lauded for her interviewing style. Throughout her five-decade long career, she interviewed both celebrity icons and political leaders — the most notable of which included the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Lucille Ball, Michael Jackson, Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin, Monica Lewinsky, The Kardashians, Whitney Houston, and 10 US Presidents.
Walters death outpouring condolences and remembrances from across the media world. "Barbara Walters was the OG of female broadcasters," wrote fellow journalist Katie Couric on Instagram. "She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled. I was a lucky recipient of her kindness and encouragement. When I landed a big (impromptu) interview with President Bush, she wrote me a note that I still have framed in my office."
See how more fans and famous people reacted to the news of Walters' death on Twitter below.
\u201cBarbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I\u2019ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.\u201d— Lynda Carter (@Lynda Carter) 1672455784
\u201cI have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.\u201d— Robert Iger (@Robert Iger) 1672454995
\u201cBarbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. \nHer creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.\u201d— Meghan McCain (@Meghan McCain) 1672454996
\u201cRest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice.\u201d— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa Milano) 1672455836
\u201can iconic moment in pop culture history\u2026 RIP to the legend, Barbara Walters \ud83d\udc51\u201d— Frank Costa (@Frank Costa) 1672454374
Photo via Getty images