Barbara Walters Dies at 93

Journalism trailblazer Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93 years old at her home in New York.

On December 30, Walters' representative Cindy Berger confirmed the news to People, saying, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." She added, "She lived a big life ... She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Born in Boston on September 25, 1929, Walters grew up as a New Yorker: her father Lou Walters was a nightclub owner, who frequently entertained celebrities and other high-profile guests. She came to national prominence serving as the first female cohost of the Today Show on NBC, and would later become known for her work as host of 20/20 and as the creator and regular co-host of The View.

As a journalist, Walters was lauded for her interviewing style. Throughout her five-decade long career, she interviewed both celebrity icons and political leaders — the most notable of which included the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Lucille Ball, Michael Jackson, Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin, Monica Lewinsky, The Kardashians, Whitney Houston, and 10 US Presidents.

Walters death outpouring condolences and remembrances from across the media world. "Barbara Walters was the OG of female broadcasters," wrote fellow journalist Katie Couric on Instagram. "She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled. I was a lucky recipient of her kindness and encouragement. When I landed a big (impromptu) interview with President Bush, she wrote me a note that I still have framed in my office."

See how more fans and famous people reacted to the news of Walters' death on Twitter below.