California native BANKS was in New York City this week to kick off the opening of Allsaints on Fifth Avenue.

The British fashion brand known for rock 'n' roll glam hosted a Studio 54-inspired affair within the new 5,683 square foot flagship complete with vintage Singer sewing machines, iconic leather jackets suspended from scaffolding and its own mini Glastonbury stage.

BANKS, who was dressed in the brand's Bronte Shearling Jacket, Jamilia Gene Embellished Dress, and Reina Over Knee Leather Boots, performed songs from her latest album Serpentina while guests danced the night away to sounds by DJ Timothy Lucent and sips from Peroni and a signature King St. Vodka cocktail.

See BANKS gets ready for the big night in the gallery, below.

In the hair and makeup chair. I don’t know why I look so serious here. But if you zoom in, that eyeliner is pretty serious.