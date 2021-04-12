At last year's VMAs, Maluma took the stage to perform his hit song "Hawaii" in a neon yellow suit from Balmain's forthcoming menswear collection. The fashion preview would ultimately form the start of a wider collaboration between the Colombian singer and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, which is being unveiled today.

Balmain x Maluma is a collection of ready-to-wear and sneakers full of bright, tropical colors as well as black and white stripes inspired by Miami style. The partnership was originally intended for Maluma's tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic, so they extended their collaboration as a special, limited-edition capsule.

Courtesy of PHRAA

"This collaboration represents us merging our fashion and music worlds, and breaking the rules with style, colors and mostly importantly blending our cultures together," Maluma said in a statement. "It's been one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this journey was more exciting, as Olivier pushed me to design with him and sketch looks that I personally will wear off the stage and showcase high couture with a bit of Papi Juancho."

The brand also created a playlist featuring tunes that inspired the collection, which is available now on Apple Music. "It reflects this house's distinctive DNA, in which music and fashion are thoroughly intertwined," said Rousteing. "Neither Maluma nor I could ever conceive of fashion without a full helping of music (or vice-versa)."