Is this the new frontier in fashion product placement? A new series developed by Balmain could certainly signal such change. The Parisian label announced today it has partnered with UK network Channel to create a new short form drama series, which is being billed as the first time a fashion house has partnered with a major TV broadcaster.

Yep, unlike brands who loan out clothes and accessories to costume designers hoping they'll be worn on their shows (see basically every Gossip Girl reboot episode), Balmain is cutting out the middleman entirely and is the sole brand featured in this new series; the cast will only wear looks from Balmain's Fall 2021 collection.

"I'm so proud to announce that we have been working on creating a new BALMAIN SERIES with @channel4 called FRACTURE," wrote Balmain's Olivier Rousteing on Instagram. "New exciting project and so glad to go beyond Fashion and starting to work in a new world for me. I can't wait for you to see our new SERIES."

Each episode will last about 5-8 minutes US singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, Charles Melton, Tommy Dorfman and Ajani Russell. For Dorfman, it will mark her first acting project since she announced she was transgender this summer. You can watch the full trailer for "Fracture," which comes out September 2 for streaming on FractureSeries.com, below.