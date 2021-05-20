With Pride festivities looming on the horizon after last year's parade cancellations, the gays have a lot to look forward to when it comes to going out and dressing up again (or rather, hardly wearing clothes at all).

While we suspect the usual underwear-clad party-goers in Calvin Klein trunks, Versace briefs and Parke & Ronen speedos will undoubtedly return, there's now Balenciaga jockstraps entering the mix. Part of the brand's upcoming Pride collection launching in June, the jockstrap features a rainbow waistband with the brand's name emblazoned on the front.

There's also sports bras, baseball caps, boxers, t-shirts and hoodies with "GAY" printed across whose varsity letter font resembles a certain American mall brand. The capsule first debuted last month as part of Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2021 collection, which saw models standing in front of various famous travel landmarks.

"I'm gay. I grew up in a society where I couldn't have worn that, and there are places in the world that you cannot today," Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia told Vogue of the Pride gear. "It's important to push through against homophobia. I'm not someone who goes out in the street and shouts. But this is the political fashion activism I can do."

In addition, 15% of the sales price from Pride capsule will be donated to The Trevor Project and its mission to end suicide for LGBTQ youth.

See the complete Balenciaga Pride 2021 capsule in the gallery, below.