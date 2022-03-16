Fresh off the release of his debut album, Nobody's Home, North London artist Bakar is back with a limited edition collaboration with none other than the late designer Virgil Abloh.

On trend with the recent rise in CD sales, the limited run of 500 CDs is set to be released April 8 with proceeds from the sales going towards Abloh's "POST-MODERN" Scholarship Fund. Featuring a transparent jewel case with a dot matrix portrait of the artist printed on the front, the limited edition collaboration has all the hallmarks of an Abloh design and will undoubtedly become a highly sought after collectible.

Having walked for both Abloh's debut and final Louis Vuitton shows, Bakar has a long history with the late designer, describing his as being “one of the most influential people in my life." Both children of African immigrants, Bakar and Abloh have a shared commitment to supporting the next generation of underrepresented creatives — further echoed by the artist's support of the "POST-MODERN" Scholarship Fund, which supports students of Black, African-American and African descent and advocates for equity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

“A lot of the time we don’t output, there’s a fear there of not producing perfection,” admits Bakar. “But that’s not what it’s about really. I think that’s what Virgil showed. That there’s so much more beauty in the imperfection along the way. And to show those imperfections. And people really actually warm to those imperfections.”

Along with the announcement of the Virgil Abloh designed CD, Bakar has also returned with the Thibaut Grevet directed visual for the Nobody's Home cut, "Free," which sees the artist further explore the concept of a “futuristic immigrant” donning a hyper-modern space suit as he explores the intricacies of celebrity. Watch the full music video below.