The worst has happened. Our lord and savior Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19, which meant he was forced to cancel his scheduled performance at last night's 2020 American Music Awards.

The musician's many stans were left confused last night, when the artist (who was set to appear on stage with Jhay Cortez for their first ever live rendition of smash hit "Dákiti") failed to materialize.

Turns out that 2020 had other plans, and Bad Bunny's reps have confirmed he tested positive shortly before the show, and was forced to pull out. He still made a video appearance at the AMAs, and, thank God, is said to be feeling "okay" and not showing any major symptoms.

Bad Bunny has put in some memorable awards show appearances over the past couple of years, and while we're sad, we're also happy to hear that he did the right thing and got tested before exposing himself to others. A nice reminder before Thanksgiving: the coronavirus is still spreading rampantly across the US, and now is not the time to travel or socialize unnecessarily.

We wish our fave a speedy recovery. And again: Stay home! Wash your hands!