Bad Bunny appears to be going dark on social media. But the step back doesn't seem to be due to hurling a fan's phone into the water, but rather a part of the singer's efforts to move out of the limelight in 2023.

The singer first spoke about stepping back in an interview with Billboard before the new year. If his latest round of cryptic social media posts are any indication, he’s holding up his end of the bargain.

“2023 is for me,” he told Billboard in December.

True to his word, Bad Bunny seems to have pulled back his social media accounts today. The Puerto Rican rapper made his Instagram profile private with its current 44.9 million followers. He also changed his Twitter bio to “me van a extrañar…,” Spanish for “you will miss me.”

And though his Facebook and TikTok remain public with over 40 million combined followers, we miss him already.

In the new year, the singer is taking a new approach with fans and is no longer tolerating disrespect. Last week, he made headlines for throwing a fan’s phone while in the Dominican Republic in a now-viral video.

In the video, a fan rushes toward Bad Bunny and his friends, already filming in selfie mode. Bad Bunny grabs the phone from her and throws it into the distance.

He then tweeted (and has since deleted) his philosophy when it comes to fans.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote. “Those who come to put a freaking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a disrespect, and I will treat it as is.”

Ending a banner year with the history-making album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny is putting himself first in 2023.