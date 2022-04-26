If you’ve ever dreamt of Bad Bunny in a spandex one piece, today’s your lucky day. The rapper is set to star in a new Marvel movie as El Muerto, a pro wrestler with superhuman strength and Spider-Man antagonist-turned-collaborator. The news was announced by Sony at this year’s CinemaCon, alongside news regarding other Spider-Man production plans.

El Muerto is a wrestling anti-hero who belongs to a lineage of wrestlers and gains superhuman abilities through his mask. He’s also a more recent addition to the Spider-Man canon: he first appeared in Issue Six of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man comic, in May 2006, as he challenged Spider-Man to a charity wrestling match. The upcoming film will be El Muerto’s first appearance in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), and will continue the recent trends of fellow Marvel films that center on an anti-hero instead of the latex-clad superheroes emblematic of the general Marvel canon.

Related | Bad Bunny Is the New Face of Jacquemus

While most know him as the infectious hitmaker hailing from Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny has been subtly treading into acting roles in recent years. His role as an assassin in 2022’s Bullet Train caught the eye of Sony execs. Much like Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who was asked to star in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter, Bad Bunny was invited to play the role of El Muerto.

While much info related to the film is still under Sony’s firm lock and key, the company revealed the film’s tentative release date is set for early 2024. It is unclear whether Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man in the film, as recent Sony/Marvel films featuring characters of the Spider-Man Universe have left out Peter Parker. The film was announced along with the production plans of the third Venom film, and other info involving the Spider-Man Cinematic Universe at large.

Related | Bad Bunny Just Hits Different

As for his musical career, Bad Bunny seems to have no intention of leaving rap behind. Just last week, shortly before the El Muerto film was announced, he teased his sixth album, "Un Verano Sin Ti" (“A Summer Without You”). In a car advertisement posted by the artist under his real name, Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, a phone number led fans to a short voicemail from the rapper announcing the new album.