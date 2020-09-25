Bad Bunny Designed Glow-in-the-Dark Crocs

A longtime Crocs-wearer, Bad Bunny has sported the infamous clogs at several of his live performances and music videos. Now, the global Latin superstar has teamed up with the brand to create a glow-in-the-dark Classic Clog and matching Jibbitz charms.

"I believe in being true and not placing limitations on myself, which is also something Crocs represents, and this is the message I always want to make sure I send out to my fans," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "As a longtime fan, creating my own design for Crocs was a lot of fun. I hope they inspire others to have their own fun with their personal style and wearing what makes them happy."

The glow-in-the-dark, Bad Bunny-approved Classic Clog and Jibbitz charms resemble a glowing galaxy lit up on an old-time bedroom ceiling — throwing a punch of nostalgia from your childhood, a theme that played a major role in the design's cultivation.

"We love it when we have the opportunity to partner with individuals like Bad Bunny who have a genuine connection to the brand," said Heidi Cooley, Crocs Head of Global Marketing. "Inspired by his unapologetic attitude and daring style, Bad Bunny's Classic Clog will stand out during the day and excite at night with an eye-catching, glow in the dark twist."

The collaborative Clog will launch globally for $59.99 on September 29 across select Crocs and partner e-commerce channels.