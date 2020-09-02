Ever since the relaunch, Kimora Lee Simmons has made sure that Baby Phat remained a family affair. And now, on the heels of a successful first year, the fashion mogul and former supermodel has started a new beauty brand with the help of daughters Ming and Aoki Lee.

On Tuesday, Simmons sat down with People to talk about the launch of Baby Phat Beauty as a "family business" that aims to add "a little bit of luxury, a little bit of sassiness, a little bit of glitter and glitz to your day."

She told the publication that "it's an old meets new legacy kind of a situation for me," before unveiling Baby Phat Beauty's first product: The $45 Shimmer Dreams kit, which includes a high-shine lip gloss, hand lotion, and shimmery body spray that comes in three unique fragrances that individually represent Kimora, Ming and Aoki.

According to her, the "Opulence" collection is a peachy fragrance with notes of orchid and caramel that represents Ming's "love of fashion, beauty, and self-expression," while Aoki's "Ethereal" is an "uplifting," "independent" scent reflective of her "free-spirited attitude" and "pursuit of knowledge." And as for her own bundle, the "Divine" kit is apparently "more warm, sweet, and a little bit floral," and is meant for the woman who is a "badass" "boss."

Kimora went on to say that Baby Phat Beauty also comes with a pertinent and timely message that celebrates "smart" and "dynamic" women who want to look and smell amazing.

"We are the ones now. This falls on our shoulders, and no one does it better than women. I'm over here grooming future presidents. And if it's not these two girls in my house right now, it's one of their friends. We're a community, and we're stronger together," she said, adding that the Baby Phat Beauty launch is also indicative of the collective power that women of color have.

"It is a crazy, crazy time, but some good things are coming out of this," Kimora concluded. "There's much more opportunity right now for women of color and people of color and I think that's the importance behind my messaging and my brand and why I'm always there saying the same thing, and I'll never stop that."