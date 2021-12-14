"He was a boy, she was a girl" could there be any more obvious set up for a romantic comedy?

Nearly 20 years after the pop punk anthem changed the lives of scene kids forever, Avril Lavigne is looking to turn her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi" into its own feature length film. The singer (or her doppelgänger for all we know) revealed her plans to expand on the track's tale of a missed love opportunity in a movie format while on the iHeartRadio's She Is The Voice podcast.

“Recently, with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level,” Lavigne explained.

The singer declined to say whether or not the project had been green lit by any production companies so far but there is certainly no shortage of source material to draw from. Speaking of the song's inspiration, Lavigne explained “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks. It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.”

She goes on to further lay out the plot, adding “the skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations."

Apparently this isn't the first time that they've attempted to adapt "Sk8er Boi" for silver screen either. In 2003 ER writer David Sabel was tapped by Paramount Pictures to create a script inspired by the song but ultimately never went anywhere. Hopefully, this time around we'll finally get the pop punk Romeo and Juliet we so desperately deserve.

Until then, revisit this modern classic below.