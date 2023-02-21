Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Reportedly Break Up

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have reportedly called it quits.

Almost a year after getting engaged, sources speaking to TMZ revealed that the pop-punk power couple are no more, with Lavigne solidifying the split by officially scrapping their plans to get married.

According to insiders, Lavigne and Mod Sun had been "on and off" for the past few months despite recently attending a pre-Grammys gala for Atlantic Records execs Craig Kallman and Julie Greenwald in early February. And while the exact details surrounding their breakup remain unclear, those close to the exes claimed there was no cheating involved on the heels of TMZ's previous report about Lavigne's "extremely comfortable" hang out with rapper Tyga. However, another source told People that the two are "genuinely friends and nothing more" before confirming that "there was absolutely no third party involved in the split."

Lavigne and Mod Sun were first linked in early 2021 before later confirming their romance and getting engaged in Paris last April. The latter is also currently on tour for a new album called God Save the Teen, which contains several songs written about and dedicated to Avril, including a collaborative track called "Shelter" and the obviously titled "Avril's Song."

That said, the outlet also went on to note that Mod Sun's team is refuting the report, as a representative apparently said that he was still with Lavigne and "engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour."

They added, "So if anything has changed that's news to him." As for Avril though, she has yet to respond to the breakup claims, even though the entire thing is admittedly pretty weird. But until we get some real answers, you can read TMZ's entire report about the former couple here.