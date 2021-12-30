Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) died by suicide back in 2018, sending family and fans around the world into despair. Some of his last words are now set to be revealed in a new book, Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii.

TMZ reports that entries from the late EDM DJ’s diary are included in the biography, written just before his death when he was in hospital and rehab. In one of them, Avicii writes: "Those days in the hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound."

Another part of Avicii's diary focuses on a long-term struggle that he had with drug and alcohol abuse.

"I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though I was strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer,” he wrote. “Of course, I didn’t listen to the majority of the doctors, I listened to the couple who said it was OK if I was careful. I was ignorant and naive and touring the world, still no the never-ending tour."

Just a day before his suicide, Avicii wrote, “The shedding of the soul is the last attachment before it restarts!”

Avicii died on April 20, 2018. His family released a statement about the DJ upon his death. “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” their statement read. “An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

They continued, “He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, and happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

The statement wrapped with an important message. “Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed,” it read. “The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

Avicii’s Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii will be out in January.