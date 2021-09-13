For Maroon 5's 2021 tour, the band tapped Ava Max as the opening act for four of their stadium shows. Luxury fashion brand The Blonds designed a couple of custom looks for her to wear on stage.

Her first show was on August 30, with her final performance slated for October 2 in Los Angeles. In a behind-the-scenes exclusive for PAPER, The Blonds and Ava Max both break down the custom stage outfits and how it all came together.

The red outfit she wore for her second stop in Hershey, PA — a sheer bodysuit and leather pants hybrid embellished with metal chains and cross pendants. "I am huge fan of The Blonds and have worn a few of their designs during my performances over the last year," she tells PAPER. "It was a dream to collaborate with them on custom outfits for my tour. I couldn't be happier with how the pieces turned out!"

For their part, The Blonds designers Philippe and David Blond, who are known for their party dresses and club kid fanbase, approached Ava's costumes with a special kind of precision. "The first thing we considered is the type and level of choreography and use that as a framework for the materials and placement of details on the garment," they said.

They also take into consideration the artist's inspirations, creativity and style signatures — in this case, Ava Max's sexy pop girl aesthetic — to create an overall look that can resonate and make an impact in the biggest of stadiums. "The production starts with sourcing materials, rendering sketches and presenting a mood board for review as well as taking into consideration the venue and production elements," they said. "Finally after a series of fabric testing, muslins, fittings and detail work, the final look is ready!"