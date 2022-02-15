With a new hair color, chart-topping dance song and Drag Race appearance under her belt, Ava Max has come into Fashion Week revitalized and ready to take in the Fall collections. After attending Christian Siriano over the weekend, Monday was all about Coach, where she sat front row alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Angus Cloud and Noah Beck. PAPER got ready with the red-haired starlet before the big runway reveal. See her exclusive photo diary, below.
Feed me
Take me to the show
wait who farted 🤨
voi’la
Gimme🤤
Besties always have your back
Please don’t cut me please don’t cut me
This hair reminds me of naked ;)
Was fun while it lasted
Don’t mind me
channeling Courtney love….could you tell?
mwah💋
traffic sucks but I don’t 🙂
Photography: Megan Clark
From Your Site Articles
- Watch: Ava Max Premieres 'Kings & Queens' Video - PAPER ›
- Ava Max Talks Headlining the PrideFestival Tea Dance in NYC ... ›
- Ava Max on Her The Blonds Costumes for Maroon 5's Tour - PAPER ›
Related Articles Around the Web
Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson Calls Out Olympic Committee's Double Standard
by Hedy Phillips