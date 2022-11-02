Auguste Wibo has officially transformed the dickprint into gallery gold with his latest solo endeavor, "RUB IT."

In a brazen attempt to turn hedonism into high art, the anonymous artist debuted the eye-popping project in Berlin this past weekend, which featured an immersive exhibition of 3D sculptural dickprints, interactive erections and more.

As its name suggests, "RUB IT" was created as an overt invitation to physically engage with phallic reliefs and towering pieces, whether it's by touching Wibo's chrome dickprint for good luck or entering a darkroom peep show demonstrating what a press release describes as his "very own artistic process, previously only available on OnlyFans."

Auguste Wibo

Created in partnership with Grindr and sex toy purveyors Amorelie, Wibo calls the multi-room exhibition a "provocative but elegant homage to the city" and its infamous community of pleasure-seekers. As such, "RUB IT" is concerned with concepts such as intimacy in the age of online anonymity and "the meaning of desire in an era where sexual freedom and identity are increasingly under attack abroad," which are explored via pieces that take inspiration from his original "Lovers" series.

Rather than cloth and silicone though, the conceptual artist revamps his visuals commentary on cruising and interpersonal connection by incorporating new materials and aesthetics that pay homage to "the tacit dress code of Berlin nightlife," including "metal and vinyl, glitter and glamour, elegant evening wear and loose inhibitions."

But why? To also successfully flip "the imagery and mythology of hedonist’s heaven" via his signature sense of playful humor, which is on full display via PAPER's exclusive exhibition photos, below.

Learn more about "RUB IT" via Auguste Wibo's Instagram here.