August Alsina is accusing Tory Lanez of hitting him — which the latter has denied.

This morning, Alsina shared a photo of himself with a bloodied face, writing that Lanez — a.k.a. Daystar Peterson — had allegedly ambushed him and punched him in the face as he was leaving a show. According to the singer, Lanez pressed him to explain why he didn't "dap him up" in the past — which he says was due to Lanez taking shots at him for his brief relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith a few years ago.

"A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me with eight oversized security n****s," Alsina said. "Whole time, I’m one deep. No security. Tory continues to ask with a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up. I go on to tell him I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night."

The 30-year-old New Orleans singer then alleges that Lanez hyped himself up via a blunt "laced with cocaine," before punching him. "I was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up with anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously (I heard the fizzle), and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side," Alsina continues. "There was never a 'fight'! Simply an assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission."

Lanez responded soon after via an Instagram Story in which he denies the allegations, saying he was at the studio all night. "I don't know what everyone is talking about but I've been in the studio," the Canadian artist, also 30, wrote. "I'm not in anything negative. I've been working on myself and being a better person."

It's not the first time Lanez has been accused of violence by another artist, however. Last year, he was arrested for shooting Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during an argument, and earlier this year, he was rearrested for violating her protective order. According to TMZ, it's still unclear if there's been a police report filed for the alleged attack on Alsina.