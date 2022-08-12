"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see August's newest arrivals.

Harry Lambert x Depop Courtesy of Depop

Every Harry Styles fan knows that the man responsible for their favorite singer's free-flowing style is fellow Brit Harry Lambert, whose penchant for all things Gucci, S.S. Daley and Loewe has been well-documented. Now the stylist is opening up his eclectic world (and closet) on Gen-Z shopping platform Depop. He's offering 30 pieces from his personal wardrobe along with stylist picks including a one-of-a-kind t-shirt from Alexander Skarsgard’s Interview Magazine shoot and a rare physical copy of Harry Styles’ Beauty Papers editorial. All will be donated to Mermaids, an organization supporting transgender and nonbinary youth. Available now on Depop

Alan Crocetti's "Deep Fantasy" Photography: Szilveszter Makó/ Courtesy of Alan Crocetti

Jewelry designer Alan Crocetti's new collection, called "Deep Fantasy," focuses on the Love Struck Dolphin, a motif seen in necklaces and earrings, followed by some punk-inspired fantasy butt plug crystal rings in lavender and peridot. The campaign was shot by Szilveszter Makó and features models wearing prosthetic elf ears. Available now at AlanCrocetti.com

Luar's First Pop-Up See on Instagram Luar is opening their first IRL pop-up store in New York City for one day only. The brand teased the news with a campaign shot of a model in front of a Luar shop resembling the Prada Marfa store holding a new orange ponyhair colorway of the Ana Bag. The pop-up shop will be open for one day only on August 9th at a location which will be revealed on their Instagram the evening prior. Text LUARWORLD to +1 (833) 572-1110 for more info

McLaren x APL Courtesy of APL APL teamed up with McLaren Automotive to create a new range of luxury sneakers inspired by the latter's iconic supercars. The first offering, the limited-edition APL McLaren HySpeed™, is designed as an all-purpose performance running trainer and marks the luxury automaker’s first footwear collaboration. Available now at AthleticPropulsionLabs.com

Dior Men x Gran Turismo 7 Courtesy of Dior Dior reveals that Kim Jones is designing the gear and a new vintage customized car for Gran Turismo 7, the sim racing video game available on the PS4 and PS5. The virtual pieces, which will be unveiled in the game on August 25, consists of a racing jumpsuit, gloves, reinvented Diorizon shoes and a racing helmet with Dior motifs like the Oblique pattern, CD Diamond, and a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne" patch.

Rag & Bone Introduces 'Icons' Collection Courtesy of Rag & Bone