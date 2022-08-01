"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see August's newest arrivals.

McLaren x APL Courtesy of APL APL teamed up with McLaren Automotive to create a new range of luxury sneakers inspired by the latter's iconic supercars. The first offering, the limited-edition APL McLaren HySpeed™, is designed as an all-purpose performance running trainer and marks the luxury automaker’s first footwear collaboration. Available now at AthleticPropulsionLabs.com

Dior Men x Gran Turismo 7 Courtesy of Dior Dior reveals that Kim Jones is designing the gear and a new vintage customized car for Gran Turismo 7, the sim racing video game available on the PS4 and PS5. The virtual pieces, which will be unveiled in the game on August 25, consists of a racing jumpsuit, gloves, reinvented Diorizon shoes and a racing helmet with Dior motifs like the Oblique pattern, CD Diamond, and a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne" patch.

Rag & Bone Introduces 'Icons' Collection Courtesy of Rag & Bone