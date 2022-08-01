"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see August's newest arrivals.

Dior reveals that Kim Jones is designing the gear and a new vintage customized car for Gran Turismo 7, the sim racing video game available on the PS4 and PS5. The virtual pieces, which will be unveiled in the game on August 25, consists of a racing jumpsuit, gloves, reinvented Diorizon shoes and a racing helmet with Dior motifs like the Oblique pattern, CD Diamond, and a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne" patch.

Rag & Bone's new Icons collection, released for Fall 2022, is a built around classic core pieces for a timeless wardrobe. Women's items include heritage blazers and coats, high-rise denim and practical boots, while the men's pieces include hoodies, bombers and shirt-jackets.

Available now at rag-bone.com