Aubrey O'Day is far from Addison Rae's biggest fan.

Earlier this week, the former Danity Kane singer appeared on SiriusXM to talk about the current state of the music industry, which she accused of prioritizing virality over artistry. And in O'Day's mind, there are a couple of prime examples.

“Beyoncé can release a genius album, and the two biggest artists that have huge record deals are Addison Rae and Bhad Bhabie,” she said while putting out a general call to "stop pretending they have talent, please."

"I don't know if what they did. I don't know the dances that she did on TikTok, I'm sure they were very impressive,” the "Couple Goals" singer continued before zeroing in on Rae, who she challenged to do the same thing she had to do for Diddy's reality TV show, Making the Band.

“Maybe she should go with Gil and learn Janet Jackson’s choreography like we had to," as O'Day said. "Or stand in front of Diddy, Jay-Z, or LA Reid and sing and prove yourself every day like I had to."

On that note, O'Day went on to hint that these influencers' success was a symptom of a larger problem, saying "nowadays the gatekeepers are gone" and that "everybody thinks they're a star, everybody can be a star." And while she also admitted to having a "chip on [her] shoulder about things have transitioned," the musician also said it was difficult to see the younger generation breeze through a once-impossible process, when she and many other "old school people" were forced "to fight through the gatekeepers every step of the way."

“You can fart the national anthem on TikTok and you're more famous than me, you're more relevant than me, you have bigger numbers than me,” she said. “Congratulations.”

Neither Rae nor Bhad Bhabie have responded to O'Day's comments. In the meantime though, you can watch her interview with SiriusXM via TikTok below.