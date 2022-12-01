Aubrey O'Day isn't letting the amateur art critics get under her skin.

In case you missed it, the former Danity Kane star kicked off summer by garnering some serious buzz for posting heavily edited photos from luxurious locales all around the globe, which many believed she pasted herself into for Instagram. So in light of all the speculation, O'Day recently decided to address the matter during her Tuesday appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, during which she insisted her travels were 100% real.

"I look at my Instagram as I’m an artist,” as the 38-year-old singer said, explaining that she prefers to "look at my life and pictures as like art that I want to create for the world."

”You don’t see me on there with my regular friends, my dogs and my home," she continued. "I don’t belong to the people. I don’t belong to others.”

After all, O'Day said she's been able to avoid the pitfalls of fame and keep her personal life private, meaning that she never "turned into something" she wasn't. And so "when you see things like this, if you guys can agree, I'm making art."

"I do post the videos of how it looked,” O'Day also added. “But in order to get to this place, you have to scale a mountain for about two hours. I don’t have a caboodle of makeup and my wigs.”

Earlier this year, O'Day's alleged edits became a meme after a since-deleted TikTok, which featured a creator questioning the authenticity of her recent vacation pics, went viral. But never one to stand down, the star decided to respond by doubling down on her artistic vision in some heavenly bikini pics where she's hugging Jesus.

Check out what O'Day has to say about her portfolio of work via the Tamron Hall Show's YouTube channel below.