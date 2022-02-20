FX will be releasing the third season of Atlanta this spring. And for this season, the cast went abroad as the characters played by Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Bryan Tyree Henry go on a music tour in Europe. But while filming went smoothly, the writers of the show said that they had an unwelcome encounter after one of their shoots.

Writer and executive producer Stephen Glover said at a press conference that they got racially harassed outside a bar. “This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognizes him,” Glover recalled. “And she stops, and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It’s this girl and two or three guys.”

​At some point during the conversation, one of the woman's friends told the ​Atlanta party that any of them could probably break into a bar because “you guys all carry hammers,” which is an English slang term for a gun.

“Mind you, all of the writers on Atlanta are Black. So, he’s making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored,” Glover continued. “It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand. He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, ‘You guys are Black, you’ve gone to jail and you do things like that.’ Like he kept doubling down on it.”

And later, the man was said to have picked the woman up in his arms as she was speaking to one of the writers. He then yelled, “Run. They are going to rape you, like, rape you.” Glover added, “The girl was literally, like, ‘I’m sorry,’ as she’s being taken away. So, it was pretty bad.”

Atlanta's third season premieres on FX on March 24. The fourth season, which will be the show's last, is set to air later this year. Watch the season three teaser below.

