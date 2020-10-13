America
Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of World Boxing Champion Oscar De La Hoya and Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, was destined for an interesting and successful life. The 21-year-old just signed to LA Models earlier this month and celebrated her new chapter with a full week of work in New York City, where she played around with Marc Jacobs Beauty — and a cheeseburger — exclusively for PAPER

Captured at the Soho Grand Hotel in room 721, De La Hoya posed with her late night room service and photographer Julia Kulik, who's notably captured models like Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk. Check out her beauty diary and shop all the Marc Jacobs Beauty projects featured, below.

Photography: Julia Kulik
Hair and makeup: Patrice Clonts (using Marc Jacobs Beauty)
Model: Atiana De La Hoya
Products featured: Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, Highliner Gel Eye Crayon, Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, Youthquake Hydra-full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturizer, Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator, Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss, Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner

