Ashley Graham Responds to Critic Saying She Takes Fat Positivity Too Far

Ashley Graham is fighting the trolls by starting her own online trend.

This past weekend, the supermodel took to Instagram to post a few photos of herself in a backless gold minidress and, needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. However, we also know that the internet isn't exactly a kind place for anyone above a size two, so it was only a matter of time under the body shamers arrived, including one self-proclaimed "anti-woke journalist."

"The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand," former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan reportedly wrote above two of Graham's pictures. And while the goal of the nasty comment was to make the star feel bad about her body, the since-deleted tweet ended up completely backfiring after Graham herself responded, "Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far. I’ll start.”

What ensued were thousands of replies and retweets from fans who were eager to support Graham's call to action by posting photos of themselves alongside messages filled with gratitude, celebration and positivity.

Even though Graham has yet to comment further on the matter, Khan responded in a Twitter message to Insider that her initial post was made to criticize "the entertainment industry's glorification of obesity through its promotion of the likes of Ashley Graham, Lizzo, etc." She also went on to say that the widespread response to Graham's viral prompt was a "hilarious overreaction, but expected."

While this isn't the first time the activist has had to deal with this kind of negative rhetoric, Graham has also always been one to champion body inclusivity and challenge the unrealistic beauty standards that govern the modeling industry, whether it involves criticizing fashion shows that lack curvy models or calling out publications for editing her photos. Because as she previously said during her 2015 TED Talk, "Rolls, curves, cellulite, all of it. I love every part of me."

Check out Graham's tweet for yourself below.

Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start. pic.twitter.com/WlmyYr13Kh — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) December 19, 2022