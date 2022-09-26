Rolling Loud, known as one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world, suffered from a series of incidents over the weekend during their annual New York gathering. One of their headliners, A$AP Rocky, took to Twitter to take responsibility for one of the most-discussed disappointments of the weekend.
Rocky was set to take the stage Saturday night but arrived late. The festival, presumably due to New York curfews set in place for concerts, did not extend his performance time.
"I am so hurt right now," Rocky shared on Twitter. "Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn't."
The New York rapper nonetheless made sure to give his hometown a show they will never forget, even bringing out Memphis up-and-comer GloRilla to perform her hit song, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," and also debuting a drill-inspired song in tribute to the several New York rappers taken off the festival bill at the request of the NYPD.
Despite Rocky's short performance, it doesn't take much for anything to become a meme these days. The rapper jumped into a mosh pit, and a video of him trying to escape the chaos has gone viral.
\u201cASAP Rocky appeared to be struggling in the mosh pit \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— DomisLive NEWS (@DomisLive NEWS) 1664151259
\u201cNot Tyler The Creator changing his profile pic to Asap Rocky in the pit \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— RapTV (@RapTV) 1664161684
Rocky wasn't the only one who had gripes with the festival. 21 Savage took to Twitter to say he will never play at the festival again after his set was canceled due to him reportedly arriving late due to inclement weather. The festival eventually had to end early on the last day after severe thunderstorms and lightning swept through the city.
\u201cRolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again\u201d— Saint Laurent Don (@Saint Laurent Don) 1664149468
\u201cTHIS IS A FESTIVAL SAFETY ALERT.\nDUE TO SEVERE WEATHER, WE NEED TO EVACUATE THE VENUE.\nPLEASE WALK CALMLY TO THE NEAREST EXIT AND FOLLOW DIRECTIONS OF THE EVENT STAFF.\n\nSTAY TUNED TO THE ROLLING LOUD APP AND SOCIALS FOR UPDATES.\u201d— Rolling Loud (@Rolling Loud) 1664156717
Immediately after the festival ended, Rolling Loud began teasing their return to California in 2023.
Photo courtesy of Kevin Czopec/BFA
