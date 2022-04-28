Leave it to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to buck the trend of cringey over-the-top gender reveals that too frequently result in deadly accidents and forest fires, and reinforce archaic gender norms, while still somehow pulling off an *actually* cool baby shower.

According to a HipHollywood report, the couple threw a "rave themed" baby shower this past Friday at studio in Hollywood. Described as being both "over the top" and "super intimate and private," the baby shower asked attendees to come wearing their brightest neon attire and saw guest receive an assortment of party favors that included a 90s throwback t-shirt with photos of Rihanna and Rocky as kids that read "I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

The couple apparently did not have a registry for the shower, saving all of the guests the potential embarrassment of finding out Rihanna returned their gifts. Plus, as we all know, Rihanna's first born is going to be one of the best dressed newborns around, whether they grow up to like fashion or not. However, Rih and Rocky did ask that people not film or take photos at the party and instructed guest to put their phones in a locked pouch upon arrival.

There was some confusion over whether or not the baby shower would be canceled, considering that Rocky had gotten out on a $550,000 bail related to an assault with a deadly weapon charge just two days prior. The rapper was arrested earlier in the week after arriving at LAX in connection to a previously unreported 2021 incident where Rocky was alleged to have shot at man three or four times following an altercation that escalated.

Rihanna is currently in her third trimester meaning that the birth of her first child will likely come a whole lot sooner than R9 ever will.