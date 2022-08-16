A$AP Rocky has been charged over a shooting from last November.

On Tuesday, August 16, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that the Long. Live. A$AP artist — real name Rakim Mayers — is being charged with one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a fireman. He is also facing a civil suit from the alleged victim, A$AP Relli a.k.a. Terrell Ephron, who claims he suffered injuries on his left hand from bullet fragments.

According to TMZ, Rocky is being accused of firing multiple shots at former friend and A$AP Mob member on November 6, 2021 in Hollywood. The shooting, which was caught by a surveillance camera, supposedly took place after an alleged confrontation that was followed by a second encounter, during which Rocky fired two shots towards Relli. He was later arrested this past April in connection with the alleged assault after arriving at LAX via private jet following a trip to Barbados with Rihanna.

"Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun," Relli's lawyers said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

Meanwhile, Gascón pointed out in his statement that "discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood."

The LAPD's investigation is still in progress. However, Rocky has yet to comment on the situation.

