A$AP Rocky has been arrested in Los Angeles in connection to a previously unreported 2021 shooting.

The rapper was taken into custody by local authorities with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations after his private flight from Barbados touched down at LAX. According to a press release put out by the Los Angeles Police Department, Rocky was charged with assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an investigation related to an incident that occurred on November 6. According to police reports, a victim alleges that Rocky shot three or four times at him with a handgun, one of which apparently grazed his left hand, after an argument escalated between the victim and Rocky along with two others who also fled on foot.

It is unclear as to whether or not Rocky is still in LAPD custody, or has been released on bail as of this writing, but it isn't the first time either that the rapper has gotten into some legal trouble in recent years. Rocky almost sparked an international incident after he was arrested and spent a month in limbo in Swedish jail following his involvement in a street fight. The whole saga drew even the attention of Donald Trump who threatened to intervene. Rocky and two others eventually were found guilty and handed a suspended sentence by the judge.

Rocky had just returned from a trip to Barbados with girlfriend Rihanna. The two are, of course, expecting their first child together any day now. The couple also recently fended off rumors that Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer and Fenty collaborator Amina Muaddi. Both parties opted to take the high road and not even entertain a statement addressing the rumor which was also dispelled by Muaddi on social media, calling the gossip "unfounded" and "vile."

Representatives for Rocky have yet to put out an official statement or comment on the arrest.