One of the biggest art events of the year debuted over the weekend in Venice — and there was no shortage of fashion brands making their presence known.

The 59th annual Art Biennale, which runs until November 27, kicked off with a series of events and dinners from luxury houses who are supporting the international exhibition, which runs every two years.

Bottega Veneta, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Valentino are some of the brands taking part in this year's edition, which drew some familiar names from the entertainment world, many of which were dressed head-to-toe in the brands participating.

See below for a quick rundown of the fashion-celebrity crossover at the 2022 Art Biennale.

Bottega Veneta and the "Dancing Studies" Performance Series Julianne Moore (Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta partnered with the Pinault Collection to support a series of live dance performances called "Dancing Studies" (inspired by the exhibition Bruce Nauman: Contrapposto Studies) in Venice's Palazzo Grassi. The brand's creative director Matthieu Blazy designed the costumes for the performances from choreographers Pam Tanowitz and Lenio Kaklea, the latter of whom staged a private performance on April 21 for a group of 50 guests including Julianne Moore (who wore a tuxedo from Blazy's debut Bottega Veneta collection), Blazy and his partner (and Alaïa designer) Pieter Mulier and the artist Sterling Ruby.

Valentino's Dinner Celebrating the Italian Pavilion Opening Kiernan Shipka (Courtesy of Valentino/SGPItalia)

Valentino is sponsoring the Italian Pavilion this year, which kicked off with an exhibit called Storia della Notte e Destino delle Comete ("History of Night and Destiny of Comets”) at Venice's Tese San Cristoforo Arsenale. To celebrate the opening, Valentino threw an intimate dinner on April 22 with guests including Kiernan Shipka, Christian Coppola and couple Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel, all of whom wore looks from the brand's Pink PP collection.

Dior's Venetian Heritage Gala Dinner and Concert Rosamund Pike (Courtesy of Dior)

As a donor of this year's exhibition, Dior threw a gala dinner and concert on April 23 to benefit Venetian Heritage (they last partnered on a masked ball in 2019) which will raise funds for the restoration of the Ca’ d’Oro Museum on the Grand Canal. Guests included Catherine Deneuve, Maya Hawke and Catherine Deneuve, all of whom wore Dior for the occasion.