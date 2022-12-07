Nightlife
Class of Art Basel '22 in Polaroids
Intro by Alessandra Schade / Photography by Andrew Tess
A week after Miami's largest Art Week winds down, Art Basel attendees are left to travel back North to colder weather to nurse their hangovers and check their bank accounts. But besides having a little too much fun or bracing the grid-locked traffic and pitiful cell service, the internationally esteemed art fair went off without a hitch.
From the YSL Madonna SEX exhibition to Jean Paul Gautier's party at the Faena to the sceney Miami Beach Edition, New York-based photographer Andrew Tess mingled at fashion and art's most celebrated week of the year in Miami, documenting the creative clientele (Honey Dijon, Tinx, Symone) that makes Art Basel what it is. Join PAPER and Tess at the most exclusive events last week.
