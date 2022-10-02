Alex Rodriguez is breaking his silence for the first time since his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

On September 30, the 47-year-old former Major League Baseball player appeared on CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?. When asked about his relationship with the singer, which lasted from 2017 to 2021, he told the host, "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience."

Rodriguez also says he wishes the "very best" to the singer and actress following her wedding to Affleck, her famous former flame. "I wish her and the children, who are smart and beautiful and wonderful," A.Rod said. "I wish them the very best."

Rodriguez's comments echo the joint statement he released with Lopez when they first announcement their breakup in 2019: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

During their relationship, Rodriguez and Lopez built a family with their kids, including Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 14, as well as A.Rod's daughters, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14. Though the two were rumored to be marrying in 2019, the wedding plans were postponed due to COVID-19, then ultimately cancelled altogether.

Affleck and Lopez first captured the public attention as "Bennifer" — a first-of-its-kind tabloid moniker — back in 2002. But life in the media spotlight proved difficult, leading the two to call off their engagement in 2004. So when the duo were spotted on a Montana ski getaway in March of 2021, the internet naturally went wild.

In July, 18 years after first capturing America's hearts, "Bennifer" became a legal entity for the first time when Lopez and Affleck stopped by a Las Vegas drive-through chapel. The couple held a more formal ceremony the following month in Affleck's hometown of Riceboro, Georgia.