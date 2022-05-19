The sexual assault allegations leveled against Armie Hammer last year will be the subject of a new TV special.

According to Variety, ID and Discovery+ announced their upcoming slate of true crime series debuting this fall, including series about the Menendez brothers, the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito and the controversy surrounding 34-year-old teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who was convicted of raping her 12-year-old student Vili Fualauu. That said, one of these shows will apparently turn its eyes towards Hollywood by exploring several different scandals surrounding Armie's family, involving everything from conspiracy to murder.

Currently titled House of Hammer, the series will use the accusations against the disgraced actor as a jumping off point to explore some of the most headline-making allegations involving the Hammer family over five generations. Amongst said scandals will be his great grandfather's provision of illegal campaign funds to President Richard Nixon and a 1955 murder accusation against Armie's grandfather, per reports.

Told through “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members” that will look into “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild," House of Hammer will also provide updates on the ongoing LAPD investigation surrounding a number of disturbing allegations made by several women, who claimed Armie was manipulative, sexually violent and emotionally abusive.

On the heels of the accusations, Hammer split from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers. He was later dropped by his talent agency and axed from several forthcoming projects, before reportedly checking a Florida treatment center specializing in drug, alcohol and sex-related issues.

Read Variety's full report here.