Armie Hammer Accuser Criticizes His 'Manipulative' Interview

The woman who accused Armie Hammer of rape is criticizing his new interview.

After two years of silence, the disgraced actor sat down with AirMail for his first interview since his highly-publicized sexual misconduct scandal, which involved multiple allegations from women he admitted to "emotionally abusing" at the time. However, the person who started the entire case by accusing Hammer of mental, emotional and sexual abuse is now sharing her thoughts on his decision to talk about being sexually molested as a teen and his suicide attempt following his fall from grace, the latter of which she said was a "manipulative" bid at garnering sympathy from the public.

According to TMZ, 26-year-old Effie Angelova took to her Instagram Story on Monday to criticize the interview, in which Hammer also dismissed her "violent" rape accusation as consensual role play that was all "her idea." Granted, she mainly focused on his anecdote about walking into the ocean after the allegations came out, saying that he was trying to tug at people's heartstrings with the story, which was similar to something else he supposedly said when she confronted him in private.

“Armie told me his ocean story,” Angelova captioned screenshots of their alleged WhatsApp conversation, where she tells him she "'cried again today thinking about what you told me. I wish I could give you a hug and make it better.'”

“It made me so worried about him, he made me feel bad for telling him his abuse messed me up and it made me want to take care of him instead," she continued in her caption, prior to accusing Hammer of trying to "evoke sympathy" by repurposing the same story but saying it happened after the public accusations.

Angelova continued, “It seems so manipulative, because he knows his ocean story shut me up last time and evoked sympathy, and it’s like now he’s trying it again.”

Hammer has yet to respond to Angelova's latest statement. However, you can still read TMZ's entire report on the situation here.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, contact RAINN via online chat or phone at 800-656-4673 for support and resources.