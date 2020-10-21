America
PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

How to celebrate the "launch" of a new sneaker collab? By launching one into the sky, naturally. British fashion photographer David Sims captured New Balance's latest shoe with London fashion brand Aries blasting off in a new clip unveiled today.

"Possibly one of the most fun collaborations to date, I got to design my dream shoe, glue it to a rocket and watch it fly 60 feet into the air," said Aries founder Sofia Prantera in a statement. "Amazingly the sample withstood about 10 explosions while filming and it's still intact."

The Aries 4 New Balance 327 Aries is a remake of the original vintage running shoe with a nod to early 90s lifestyle trainers. There's also an apparel component including a full tracksuit in silver nylon plus t-shirts and socks featuring the "Unbalanced" graphics.

Browse a selection of items from Aries x New Balance 327, available to shop at AriesArise.com on October 30, in the gallery below.

Photos courtesy of Aries

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
America

Woman From a Magazine Chats With HAIM

Story by Katherine Gillespie / Photography by Dana Trippe / Styling by Rebecca Grice
America

Jari Jones Believes in a Brand New America

Story by Mikelle Street / Photography by Renell Medrano / Styling by Anatolli Smith / Hair by Evanie Frausto / Makeup by Marcelo Gutierrez