Ariana Grande had a terrifying experience on her 29th birthday.

According to a source speaking to TMZ, her longtime stalker, Aharon Brown, was arrested over the weekend after breaking into the star's Montecito, California home. The insider went on to say that while Grande wasn't home at the time of the break in, Brown was apprehended by police after tripping the security alarm.

He was charged with stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, obstruction and being violation of a court order. However, Brown apparently failed to turn himself into police on Tuesday for violating the mandate.

As the outlet reported, the "7 rings" singer has had a restraining order against Brown since last September, when he showed up at her Los Angeles home with a hunting knife and allegedly threatening to "fucking kill" both Grande and her security detail.

During the hearing, she stated that she was "fearful for my safety and the safety of my family" and believed Brown would "continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.” As a result, he was charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats. TMZ's original report on Brown's initial arrest also noted Grande alleged that Brown had already been menacing her for the past seven months at that point.

Unfortunately, Grande isn't the only female celebrity who's had to deal with a scary home invasion situation in the past few years, as both Taylor Swift and Charli XCX experienced similar run-ins with a stalkers who showed up at their properties. In Swift's case, her stalker crashed his car into her Tribeca apartment this past January. Meanwhile, Charli also had to file her own restraining order against a creep who broke into her Los Angeles home and was seen on security footage getting naked, entering a bedroom and sitting in her hot tub.

Brown has plead not guilty to the latest charges.

