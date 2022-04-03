Don't expect to see Ariana Grande at music's biggest night.

Mere hours before the ceremony, the star took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to reveal that she was skipping the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"some positions memories to celebrate grammy day :)," Grande wrote alongside a few behind-the-scenes clips from the making of her album, Positions, which is up for "Best Pop Vocal Album" at this year's ceremony.

"reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply," she said. "i love this album so."

However, Grande made it clear that she was still grateful to be nominated for several awards before wishing her fellow artists a "beautiful time" at tonight's ceremony.

"it’s an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love," she continued. "to have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won. :)"

She concluded, "i am celebrating all of you there today!"

In addition to Positions being nominated for "Best Pop Vocal Album," she is also in the running for "Best Pop Solo Performance" with the song "Positions" and "Album of the Year" thanks to her being a credited songwriter and featured artist on Doja Cat's Planet Her. That said, Grande already has two Grammys to her name, including "Best Pop Album" for Sweetener in 2019 and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy" for her Lady Gaga collab, "Rain On Me," in 2021.

Check out Grande's post for yourself below.